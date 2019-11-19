Internet Marketing Company: Insurance News - Top Car Insurance Discounts That Will Help Drivers Save Money

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents the most valuable discounts which will make drivers get cheaper car insurance.

Clients should profit from all the discounts they are eligible for. Insurance companies are known for providing multiple discounts. Drivers are recommended to request their insurer to provide a list of discounts and their respective requirements.

Bundling discount . Since car and home are the most expensive to insure, combining coverage with the same company can provide a discount that will save the client a lot of money. Multi-vehicle plans can also provide significant savings. The value of the discounts varies a lot, depending on the insurer, the number of combined policies and the value of the insured belongings. Some companies are willing to offer discounts as high as 20 percent for these bundled packages.

Good driver discount. Keeping a clean driving record for a specific number of years will be rewarded with a discount. Some insurance companies will offer this discount after three years of safe driving, while others will require 5 years. Another advantage of this discount is that it's usually applied per each driver in the household.

Low-mileage discount. The less a person drives, the lower are the chances to be involved in accidents. Retired persons, those who work from home or have a short commute should ask about this discount. Ask more about the annual mileage that will make the driver eligible.

Good student discounts. This is probably the best way is which teens can save auto insurance money. In order to qualify, the driver must have at least 3.0 GPA or meet additional requirements (like being on the Dean's Honorary List). Report cards or other documents are required in order to qualify.

Good credit score discount. Depending on his credit score, a driver can pay less or more on insurance premiums. Studies done by the insurance companies show that drivers with bad credit scores have higher chances to file for a claim or miss payments.

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Insurance companies offer a wide range of discounts. But only a few are really valuable and can save you a lot of money", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

