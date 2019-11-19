Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company) a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, is proud to announce it has been selected by another federal agency of the United States (the "Client") to provide a highly secure and redundant digital asset management ("DAM") solution. The Client's annual subscription ("Subscription") of approximately $70,000 includes MediaValet's best-in-class, enterprise cloud-DAM solution, SiteCore integration, and professional services covering implementation, training and support.





The Client released a request for proposal ("RFP") in late 2018, which included a stringent security and operations review, indicative of a federal agency, followed by an in-depth and thorough assessment of MediaValet's overall capabilities and robustness. Initially showing a strong preference for an on-premise solution, the Client's decision to move ahead with MediaValet's cloud-DAM is a testament to the Company's ability to deliver a robust, enterprise-class, cloud-based DAM solution that can meet the security, platform and operational needs of any organization, public or private. In addition, the Client cited MediaValet's long-term commitment to innovation and industry-leading approach to artificial intelligence (AI) as factors influencing its selection.

"As DAM continues to become mission critical for organizations across all industries, sectors and geographies, factors such as security, privacy, reliability, redundancy and pure robustness are no longer simply options in a long list of DAM features to choose from - they're now must have DAM elements that are paramount to an enterprise's overall success and longevity," stated David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "This is why we built MediaValet from the ground up on Microsoft Azure and why we've made these platform components core elements of our enterprise DAM solution since day one."

Mr. MacLaren continued, "We remain steadfast in our vision for the DAM industry and in executing our long-term product roadmap. Our ability to combine security with speed, innovation with robustness, and flexibility with reliability is key to our recent successes and sets the stage for continued market share expansion in the rapidly growing DAM market. This is apparent in our year-to-date new customer acquisition stats as, compared to the same period in 2018, we've added 49% more customers, increased our average contract value by 62%, and grown our new customer billings by 188%. Interestingly, 41% of our new customers in 2019 put security as their top consideration - a 458% increase over the prior year."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

