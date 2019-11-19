Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854854 ISIN: US8725401090 Ticker-Symbol: TJX 
Tradegate
19.11.19
11:59 Uhr
53,54 Euro
-0,23
-0,43 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TJX COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TJX COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,35
55,03
14:59
54,54
54,83
14:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TJX
TJX COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TJX COMPANIES INC53,54-0,43 %