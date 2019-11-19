

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $828.26 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $762.25 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $10.45 million from $9.83 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $828.26 Mln. vs. $762.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $10.45 Mln vs. $9.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 to $0.76 Full year EPS guidance: $2.61 to $2.63



