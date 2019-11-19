Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest customer segmentation engagement

How a Leading Fintech Company Enhanced Customer Loyalty and Retention Rate by 20% in the Asian Market (Graphic: Buiness Wire)

This success story is a classic example of how customer analytics solutions help fintech companies drive customer loyalty and satisfaction rates.

Why should you leverage customer segmentation?

Customer segmentation allows businesses to segment their customer base into measurable segments based on their needs, behaviors, and demographics.

Engagement Overview

Client Business Challenge Our Approach The client is a leading Fintech firm headquartered in the US. The company operates worldwide and specializes in the online payments segment. To expand its market footprint the client wanted to develop a robust marketing strategy to target specific segments in the Asian market. Dividing the customers into measurable segments helped them determine the profit potential for each customer segment and allocate resources to cater to the demand.

The Fintech Industry is a rapidly growing one where players use advanced technologies and analytics tools to support and enhance their service efficiency. Owing to the rise in competition within the sector, players are now looking to enhance their services and cater to a larger audience by expanding into newer markets. Other than leveraging new technologies to remain relevant, businesses are also collaborating with advanced analytics solution providers to improve business operations and stay ahead of the curve.

According to Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics experts, "Customer segmentation provides the insights required to tailor your products and services to maximize your profits within each customer segment."

Quantzig's Customer Segmentation Analytics Solutions Enabled the Client to:

1: Gain deeper insights into their customers' preferences

2: Tailor the marketing efforts based on customer needs

3: Identify new cross and up-selling opportunities

