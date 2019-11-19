Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2019

PR Newswire
19.11.2019 | 15:01
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, November 19

To Company Announcements
Date19 November 2019
Company BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.



The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -12 December 2019

Record Date -13 December 2019

Payment Date -31 December 2019



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085

