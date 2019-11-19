Visiongain Publishes Global Scrubber System Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Dry (Sorbent Mixing) and Wet (Design)), by End User (Wastewater Treatment, Food & Agricultural, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Petrochemicals & Chemicals, Marine), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Scrubber Systems is a group of air pollution control devices, used to remove particulate matter and harmful components like Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) and Sulphur Oxides (SOx) from the exhaust streams generated as a result of combustion processes.

• These Scrubber Systems are developed to treat exhaust from auxiliary engines and boilers, onshore and onboard marine vessels, making sure that no damage is done to the environment by toxicity.

Market Overview and Trends

• The surge in awareness regarding pollution control globally is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing Stringent Environmental Regulations to Reduce Atmospheric Emissions

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Stringent Legislations Against Disposal of Contaminated Effluents from Scrubber Systems

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Dry (Sorbent Mixing) Market, 2019-2029

• Wet (Design) Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Wastewater Treatment Market, 2019-2029

• Food & Agricultural Market, 2019-2029

• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029

• Pulp & Paper Market, 2019-2029

• Pharmaceuticals Market, 2019-2029

• Petrochemicals & Chemicals Market, 2019-2029

• Marine Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa World Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as acquisitions and product development in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Scrubber System market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Airclean Systems

Andritz AG

Beltran Technologies

BETE

Clean Marine AS

Clyde Bergemann

CR Ocean Engineering, LLC

Croll Reynolds Company

EnviPro Engineering

Exterran

Fabritech Engineers

Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc

GPE Scientific

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Kwangsung Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Niigata Power Systems Co., Ltd

Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc

Pollution System

Tenneco Inc

Thermodyne Boilers

Valmet Corporation

VDL AEC Maritime

