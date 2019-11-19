Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALP4 ISIN: US90138F1021 Ticker-Symbol: TWH 
Tradegate
19.11.19
13:37 Uhr
93,25 Euro
+1,46
+1,59 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TWILIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWILIO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,16
92,51
15:12
92,44
92,79
15:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TWILIO
TWILIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWILIO INC93,25+1,59 %