Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) the leading cloud communications platform, today announced the expansion of its French market presence, with the opening of its first French office and the appointment of Jeremy Grinbaum as country director for France to lead the company's expansion efforts.

Twilio is fueling the future of communications by building tools that developers, start-ups, enterprises and everyone in between rely on every day to build more effective relationships with their customers. Twilio is becoming the modern customer engagement platform that companies rely on to build great digital experiences.

Grinbaum joins Twilio from Box, where he spent the last five years building the company's Southern European presence. Prior to this, Jeremy worked for Microsoft, PersonAll, Google and IBM. Grinbaum graduated from INSEEC Business School in Paris where he studied International Trade and Finance.

"Twilio has grown rapidly in France in recent years, as French businesses' focus on digital transformation and customer engagement has created demand for Twilio's communications platform," said David Parry-Jones, regional vice president, EMEA, Twilio. "The appointment of Jeremy Grinbaum to lead our expansion efforts will accelerate this growth and enable us to better serve our customers across France."

At its Engage Paris event at New Cap Event Center today, Twilio executives will welcome attendees from across all sectors of industry and will be joined on stage by customers Galeries Lafayette, Evaneos and Heetch.

Modern travel agency Evaneos uses the Twilio platform to provide voice services to connect its customers with one of 1,300 travel agencies across the globe. Audrey Poulet, product manager, Evaneos, comments "We've used Twilio for voice services, so our local partner agencies can contact our customers using a local number, regardless of where they are. Being able to connect with our customers by phone means that we can create a direct connection and better understand and meet their needs at a crucial point in their trip planning. This has enabled us to create more engagement with our customers and to significantly increase our conversion rate."

Galeries Lafayette Champs Elysées is a new department store that is rethinking the way physical retail engages with customers. The store provides visitors with an augmented experience via the services of more than 300 personal stylists that connect digitally with customers, before and after their visit to the store. Ramona Tudosescu, head of digital and innovation, Galeries Lafayette, comments, "Since we launched in March 2019, 300,000 SMS messages have been exchanged between our clients and stylists as part of this multichannel experience. The direct communication that we are able to offer with Twilio has been a real success for our millennial customers, who are experiencing higher engagement rates with our brand."

Ride hailing application Heetch connects passengers and drivers, with a focus on customer experience, while also wanting their drivers to feel proud of their profession. Raphael Fenaux, IT director, says, "Heetch started using Twilio for user authentication but we wanted to put SMS at the forefront of our communications strategy, as we understand how customers want to communicate with companies in the same way as they communicate in their private life. We have been able to move from using SMS for transactional communications to it being a key part of our customer engagement strategy and our customers and drivers now exchange hundreds of thousands of SMS messages per month via Twilio."

Jeremy Grinbaum, country director for Twilio France, concludes, "This is an exciting time to be joining Twilio and to lead our expansion in France. French businesses are known for their innovation and their creative approach to customer engagement, while French consumers are quick to embrace new communications tools. Twilio's communication platform is well-placed to support French industry, from the smallest startup to the largest enterprise, as companies focus on how to better communicate and engage with customers."

Twilio's expansion in France reflects the company's rapid growth internationally and its commitment to engage with the most innovative developer and business communities in the world. Information about roles Twilio is hiring for in France can be found at https://www.twilio.com/company/jobs.

