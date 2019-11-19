Telarus' Network of Agents Gives Open Systems Expanded Reach Into Growing U.S. and European Enterprise IT Markets

Open Systems, a global provider of an intelligent edge- and cloud-native secure access service edge (SASE) platform, has expanded its global partner network with the addition of Telarus, the nation's largest privately-held distributor of business cloud infrastructure and contact center services. As a partner, Telarus' extensive channel of 4,500 agents and advisors can offer their enterprise customers the Open Systems Secure SD-WAN and Security Operations Center (SOC) As-a-Service solutions.

"Telarus' unique ecosystem of trusted advisors and subject-matter experts makes them a trusted partner in promoting our SASE platform to enterprises throughout the U.S. and Europe," said Ogi Stanovcic, Head of Strategic Alliances at Open Systems. "The SD-WAN and SOC solutions in our platform are ideal for enterprises as they increasingly adopt service-based solutions to scale, simplify and manage network and security operations without adding specialized IT staff, who are in critically short supply. This allows enterprises to increase business agility, improve user experiences and optimize resources quickly without compromising security."

Managed by world-class networking and security experts, Open Systems' SASE platform delivers network management simplicity, security and performance to enable enterprises to serve the dynamic secure access needs of digital business and edge computing.

"SD-WAN is steadily becoming an essential technology for global infrastructure. Open Systems' unique approach to performance, scale and security is an industry game-changer," said Josh Lupresto, Vice President of Sales Engineering at Telarus. "We partnered and onboarded Open Systems in record time because this is a proven, secure solution that will help our customers rapidly realize the power of a leading SD-WAN service platform and SOC As-A-Service solution to solve their most critical growth challenges."

To learn more about the Open Systems partner program, please contact channel@open-systems.com.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a leading provider of an intelligent edge- and cloud-native secure access service edge (SASE) platform, delivered as a service, that helps enterprises transform their networks into secure, simple-to-manage and cost-effective networks to quickly adapt to the speed of business. Learn more at www.open-systems.com.

About Telarus

Telarus is the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Its dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through a robust portfolio of 185 leading service providers. Telarus is best known for its home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help its partners grow their businesses, the company has assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help its partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Telarus.

