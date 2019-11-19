Advanced carrier ethernet and optical technology fuels research and education efforts for all European Union R&E networks

The Agency of Administration of the National Network for Education and Research (AARNIEC) recently deployed Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and 3930 Service Delivery Switch to improve its network capabilities in Romania and its network between Bucharest and Vienna. This upgrade will allow RoEduNet's network to flexibly adapt and support advanced scientific research efforts and voracious bandwidth demands.

Ciena's packet optical and Carrier Ethernet technology allow RoEduNet to meet the needs of its users and support the delivery of high-bandwidth and low-latency services such as RoEduNet's Virtual Library.

RoEduNet is the NREN (National Research and Education Network) responsible for delivering services to all major academic institutions, research centers and cultural institutions across the country.

Ciena's 6500, equipped with WaveLogic coherent optics, enables links between Bucharest and Vienna as well as the introduction of new functionalities such as Layer 2 services. Additionally, Ciena's 3930, an advanced packet networking platform, facilitates the transition to high-bandwidth applications requiring sophisticated Quality of Service (QoS).

The deployment supports RoEduNet's network modernization efforts to simplify network topology and drive greater network efficiencies by reducing the number of Layer 3 devices via a collapsed backbone architecture. This simplifies network management and increases the overall resilience of the network.

"Traffic on our network continues to surge and that means having the right infrastructure in place is critical to our success. Ciena's industry-leading optical and Carrier Ethernet technology makes it possible and simple for us to expand our reach, increase capacity and improve our users' ability to collaborate and conduct complex scientific research."

- Mihai Barbulescu, Chief Technology Officer, RoEduNet

- "As R&E workflows transition to the cloud, the ability to quickly scale network capacity is fundamental for scientific applications and large-scale data sharing. Ciena's continued collaboration with RoEduNet addresses these insatiable networking requirements to empower researchers to be at the forefront of scientific discovery and innovation."

- Rod Wilson, Chief Technologist for Research Networks, Ciena

RoEduNet

The Agency of Administration of the National Network for Education and Research manages and develops the RoEduNet network that provides data communication services for research and academic institutions of all degrees in Romania. In the European context, the Agency is a member of the GEANT consortium, the network that interconnects all research and education networks in the member countries of the European Union.

The network for education and research is a communications infrastructure of national interest, defined and developed within the system of national education and research. This network is called "RoEduNet" and is managed by the Administration Agency of the National Informatics Network for Education and Research. https://www.roedu.net/

Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

