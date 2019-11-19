U-Nest Bolsters Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for College Savings App

C-Level Appointments Include Former Acorns Growth Director as Company Expands App to Help Families Invest Early and Wisely

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / U-Nest, the first-of-its-kind mobile app that makes it easier for families to save for college and other educational expenses, today announces it's adding key leadership as the app experiences rapid growth since its launch in 2018. The additions help strengthen a growing team that is driving change in how families save for college.

Former Acorn's director of growth, Mike Van Kempen, joins U-Nest as COO. He will be responsible for growing the company's user base and operations. At Acorns, Van Kempen successfully expanded the financial wellness company's paid acquisition strategy, adding over 4.5 million investment accounts during his tenure.

Steve Buchanan also joins U-Nest as its first CTO, and is responsible for product architecture and technology platform. He previously was a solutions architect at Union Bank, and formerly Chief Architect and director of engineering at Calypso, a Silicon Valley startup.

In addition, Frank Mastrangelo joins U-Nest's board where he brings twenty years of experience as a highly accomplished executive who has served at the highest levels in banking and technology. As president and COO of The Bancorp from its inception in 1999, Frank helped the organization become an industry bellwether for branchless financial services and a global leader in payments.

"Student debt is staggering, and as more families seek answers, our strengthened leadership team will help U-Nest reach them," said Ksenia Yudina, CEO of U-Nest. "During our next phase of growth, this additional expertise will give us the infrastructure and know-how to expand, and help more families meet the financial challenges of education."

U-Nest continues to reach significant milestones since its launch. Last month, the company's announced $2 million in seed funding.

The U-Nest app continues to significantly improve the 529 process. Rather than spending hours researching and completing application forms, parents can start using a college savings plan in five minutes through U-Nest. The app helps parents build a tax-advantaged and affordable savings plan that aligns precisely with the age of their child.

About U-Nest

U-Nest's mobile fintech app helps parents save and grow the money needed to fund their children's education. The U-Nest team has decades of experience as certified financial advisors, technologists, and entrepreneurs. The company partners with financial industry leaders to offer parents a pain-free way to build the best possible educational future for their children. While student debt in the US has reached a historic level of $1.6 trillion, 70 percent of people in the US don't know about 529 plans, and only 14 percent are currently using them due to the complexities associated with the account setup and management. U-Nest demystifies this process with a paperless approach that takes only five minutes to set up. U-Nest is a fully accredited and registered financial advisor with SEC and FINRA.

Learn more at www.u-nest.com.

U-Nest's iOS app is available for download here.

