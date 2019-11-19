LATINA Style Inc. Recognizes Kaiser Permanente and Dr. Cynthia Telles in the 2019 LATINA Style 50 Report

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Empowering Latinas - one woman at a time. LATINA Style, Inc, the premier company dedicated to the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., has recognized Dr. Cynthia Telles in its LATINA Style 50 Report for 2019. The annual report recognizes the Top 50 Companies for Latinas in the U.S, whose mission of diversity and inclusion is consistently reflected in the way they recruit, promote, provide benefits, and create programs for the betterment of their employees, specifically Hispanic women. Kaiser Permanente ranked in the Top 20 companies highlighted in the report, and Dr. Cynthia Telles was acknowledged for her position on several influential boards including the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals.

The LATINA Style 50 Report is a prestigious analysis of corporate America's efforts to promote diversity and provide career advancement opportunities for Hispanic women. Evaluated through a comprehensive survey created with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and national Hispanic organizations, companies are highlighted for their mentorship and leadership programs, employee benefits and Latina representation in senior positions. By spotlighting companies with these programs and efforts, the LATINA Style 50 report is a vital resource for Latina women seeking supportive and fulfilling career opportunities.

Dr. Cynthia Telles is currently the Director of the Hispanic Neuropsychiatric Center of Excellence at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute and a Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine. For over three decades, Dr. Telles has also been the Director of the UCLA Spanish-Speaking Psychosocial Clinic at the Neuropsychiatric Institute and Hospital, a program that provides training for socio-culturally competent, comprehensive mental health services to the rapidly growing and underserved Latino community. She has dedicated her professional career to expanding access to high-quality health and mental health care, especially to underserved communities.

The annual awards ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 companies will take place in February 2020 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

