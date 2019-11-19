

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving modestly higher over the course of the previous session, stocks may see some further upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 39 points.



The markets may benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to record highs amid unshakable optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal.



Boeing (BA) may help lead the Dow higher after the aerospace giant received orders for 50 of its embattled 737 Max jets at the Dubai Air Show.



On the other hand, shares of Home Depot (HD) may come under pressure after the home improvement retailer reported weaker than expected third quarter revenues and lowered its full-year sales guidance.



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department recently released a report showing a substantial rebound in new residential construction in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said housing starts surged up by 3.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.314 million in October after plunging by 7.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.266 million in September.



Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 5.1 percent to a rate of 1.320 million from the 1.256 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said building permits spiked by 5.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.461 million in October after tumbling by 2.4 percent to a revised rate of 1.391 million in September.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to edge down by 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.385 million from the 1.387 million originally reported for the previous month.



After moving mostly lower early in the session, stocks recovered over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session and managed to end the day modestly higher.



The major averages crept up to new record closing highs. The Dow edged up 31.33 points or 0.1 percent to 28,036.22, the Nasdaq inched up 9.11 points or 0.1 percent to 8,549.94 and the S&P 500 ticked up 1.57 points or 0.1 percent to 3,122.03.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index have jumped by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.73 to $56.32 a barrel after slumping $0.67 to $57.05 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $3.40 to $1,471.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $2.30 to $1,469.60 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.66 yen compared to the 108.68 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1077 compared to yesterday's $1.1.072.



