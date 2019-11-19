Iconovo AB publ: Iconovo has been granted ICOres patent in Japan

The Japan Patent Office has granted a patent regarding Iconovo's dry powder inhaler, ICOres. Iconovo has already several granted ICOres patents in Sweden and in Europe, but this is the first in Japan. ICOres is the dry powder inhaler used in Iconovo's two major customer projects including generic SymbicortÒ.

"A granted patent is the key to this huge and important market. This will be an advantage to our customers when launching ICOres products in Japan", says Dr Orest Lastow, CEO.

For further information please contact:

Orest Lastow, VD, orest.lastow@iconovo.se , telephone: 076-5422220.

About ICOres

ICOres is a novel reservoir-based dry powder inhaler developed by Iconovo. It can be designed in many different shapes and colors and customized to meet a customer's unique requirements. ICOres has two separate reservoirs and is particularly suitable for combination products. ICOres has several unique compliance enhancing features as an accurate dose counter showing each remaining dose, a visual feedback feature showing when the dose is ready for inhalation and when a successful inhalation has been completed.

About Iconovo

Iconovo was founded 2013 by people with a long experience in the development of inhalation products. The company develops inhalers and accompanying powder formulation mainly to treat asthma and COPD. Iconovo also has the competence to develop products for new types of inhaled pharmaceuticals like vaccines.

By collaborating with Iconovo, innovative and generic pharmaceutical companies can get access to a complete inhalation product, avoiding the complicated and costly early stages in the development process. Iconovo license out their patented products to their customers thereby offering a faster way to the inhalation market with less risk and costs.