Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, announced that its transfemoral trans-septal ("TF/TS") Tiara ("Tiara") System was featured today in a tutorial session at the PCR London Valves 2019 meeting, which is taking place November 17-19 in London.

Anson Cheung, MD, Clinical Professor of Surgery and Director of Cardiac Transplant of British Columbia, and Principal Investigator for the Tiara Early Feasibility Study at St. Paul's Hospital, Vancouver, BC, provided an update on the Tiara program as part of "Rapid fire - Latest updates from the world of TMVR," a session focusing on early clinical outcomes of patients undergoing transcatheter mitral valve replacement and potential future device solutions.

The TF/TS Tiara system builds on the continuing success of the transapical ("TA") Tiara system. Outcome data was presented on 71 of the 80 high surgical risk patients who have been treated with TA Tiara in either the TIARA-I Early Feasibility Clinical Study, Compassionate Use cases, or the TIARA-II CE Mark Clinical Study. The data included the 30-day survival rate for patients implanted with TA Tiara of 89%, with one patient now having survived over five and a half years post implant. The procedural success rate was 94%, with 0% procedural mortality reported. Resolution of mitral regurgitation ("MR") was observed in a majority of cases, with MR being none to trace in 88% of patients at discharge.

"The results to date from our TA Tiara program have been very encouraging, and this clinical experience is also extremely valuable as we continue to move the TF/TS Tiara development program forward," explained Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. "The TF/TS Tiara system features a new, lower-profile implant and the potential of a less invasive delivery of the device through a vein in the groin, allowing interventional cardiologists to perform the procedure. We are benefitting from a real understanding of the anatomical and technical challenges as we seek to develop TF/TS Tiara for the U.S. market."

About the TF/TS Tiara System

The TF/TS Tiara development program is based on a concept that allows for a very controlled and predictable implantation procedure similar to Neovasc's TA Tiara program. Through numerous evaluations with in-vitro test methods, including system trackability, deployment accuracy, and hydrodynamic assessment, as well as acute animal trials, the Neovasc team has narrowed the TF/TS Tiara system down to a system design concept that shows strong potential. The Company is currently executing on experimental design studies for the TF/TS Tiara system, in order to optimize the final design. The Company intends to reach a design freeze by the end of 2019, and expects to initiate a clinical feasibility study in late 2020.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Neovasc Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 US patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

