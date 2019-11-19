

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A said it will no longer donate money to two Christian organizations that have been accused of anti-LGBTQ stances - the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army.



The two organizations have been criticized for their statements about same-sex marriage and homosexuality in the past. Chick-fil-A too faced a backlash after its CEO Dan Cathy said in 2012 that he did not support same-sex marriage.



Chick-fil-A, which has faced protests from the LGBTQ community for its funding of the Christian organizations, announced changes to its donation policy on Monday.



The privately-held chain said it is introducing a 'more focused giving approach' through its charitable arm, the Chick-fil-A Foundation, from next year. The company will deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations that are working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.



The Foundation will no longer make multi-year commitments and will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually. These partners could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities, the company said.



The company said that the Chick-fil-A Foundation did not give money to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes or the Salvation Army in 2019, after it supported both groups in 2018 as part of mult-iyear commitments that were fulfilled in 2018.



Chick-fil-A said the Foundation has committed $9 million to certain initiatives for 2020. The company will expand its partnership with Junior Achievement USA or JA, which offers support education services for kindergarten to 12th grade, to nearly 5 million students annually.



To address youth homelessness, Chick-fil-A will expand its partnership with Covenant House International, whose services reach 70,000 youth each year. Chick-fil-A will support more than 120 communities by committing $25,000 to a local food bank at each new Chick-fil-A opening, to address the issue of hunger.



However, some of Chick-fil-A fans have not taken kindly to the company being more supportive of gay rights now.



'When you bend a knee to the outrage mob they only ask for more and more and more. You sold your soul,' one Chick-fil-A fan said on Twitter.



Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee also accused Chick-fil-A of betraying 'loyal customers for $$.'



