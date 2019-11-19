INTOSOL HOLDINGS PLC.

Corporate Update

INTOSOL Holdings Plc. ('INTOSOL' or the 'Company'), the award-winning international luxury travel company, is pleased to advise, Rainer Spekowius a Director of the Company, will loan the Company 877,336 common shares in accordance with the on-going acquisition of the luxury Oceans Wilderness Hotel, located on the Garden route South Africa. The Company will return the common shares at the Company's discretion. This transaction is a related party transaction and approved by the board with Rainer Spekowius abstaining from voting.

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company's website www.INTOSOLholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius Chairman INTOSOL Holdings Plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Claire Noyce Corporate Broker Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

INTOSOL Holdings Plc.

INTOSOL Holdings PLC is international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end luxury global travel experiences. The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 17,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.