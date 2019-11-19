Press release 19 November 2019

Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ) - Updates relating to the written procedure initiated on 5 November 2019

Intertrust (Sweden) AB, acting as agent (the "Agent"), has today on the request of Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ) (the "Issuer") sent a notice (the "Notice") relating to the written procedure initiated on 5 November 2019 (the "Written Procedure") for the SEK 2,000,000,000 Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes with ISIN SE0007691621 issued by the Issuer on 9 February 2016 (the "Notes"), as further described in the Issuer's press release on 5 November 2019.

The Notice was sent to the direct registered owners and registered authorised nominees (förvaltare) of the Notes recorded as of 4 and 11 November 2019, respectively, in the debt ledger (skuldbok) produced by Euroclear Sweden.

The Notice

The purpose of the Written Procedure is to approve or reject a request from the Issuer regarding a proposed amendment to the redemption provisions in the terms and conditions for the Notes (the "Terms and Conditions").

By way of the Notice, the Issuer has updated the proposed amendment to the Terms and Conditions, as set out in the Notice. Pursuant to the update in the Notice the early call premium will be increased by an amount per Note equal to 0.1 per cent. of the nominal amount of each Note. This update makes the proposed amendment more favourable to the noteholders and is therefore part of the Written Procedure.

In addition, the period for voting in the Written Procedure has pursuant to the Notice, to the benefit of the noteholders, been extended by two (2) business days. The last time and date to vote is therefore 12.00 CET on 27 November 2019, which falls within the permitted time period in accordance with Clause 20.2 in the Terms and Conditions.

Important dates

Record date (for voting): 11 November 2019

Last time and day to vote: 12.00 CET on 27 November 2019

For additional information, please contact:

The Issuer: Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ), Anders Larsson, anders.larsson@hypotekspension.se, +46 20 586 160 The Agent Intertrust (Sweden) AB, Mia Fogelberg, trustee@intertrustgroup.com, +46 73 314 15 29

Important information

This information is information that Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3.35 pm CET on 19 November 2019