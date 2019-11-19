GUION PARTNERS, INC.: Prominent Producer Lindsay Guion Establishes a Campaign in Support of The American Heart Association (AHA)

Entertainment professional and entrepreneur, Lindsay Guion aims to educate individuals on the importance of cardiovascular health

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Founder and CEO of GUION PARTNERS, Lindsay Guion is pleased to announce the launch of his charitable campaign in support of the American Heart Association (AHA).

Lindsay works diligently to cultivate positive change through his charitable initiatives. Having unexpectedly lost his father to heart disease, he is committed to helping raise awareness and educate individuals on how to minimize its risks.

Lindsay Guion will be establishing a GoFundMe account were all proceeds will go towards the efforts of the American heart Association.

The AHA is a non-profit organization in the United States that funds cardiovascular medical research. The association works to educate consumers on healthy living choices in order to reduce deaths caused by cardiovascular disease.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death among both men and women in the United States. Lindsay states that individuals can significantly decrease the risk of diagnosis by making moderate lifestyle changes. Additionally, he encourages people to follow the guidelines set forth by the AHA to help minimize or prevent long-term health complications.

The campaign is expected to officially launch November 26th, 2019, and Lindsay is proud to spearhead this initiative.

About Lindsay Guion

Lindsay Guion is a prominent New York City producer and has been influential to many aspiring artists throughout his 20-year career in the music industry. Having worked closely with many Grammy award-winning artists, Lindsay utilizes his creative expertise to recognize new talent. As an entrepreneur, executive, and entertainment professional, he brings a unique perspective to every one of his projects.

For more information on Lindsay Guion visit his website at https://charity.lindsayguion.com/

