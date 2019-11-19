A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on AI in the transportation industry. This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

How the transportation industry is changing

How AI will revolutionize the transportation industry

"Often, the use of advanced technologies in the transportation industry is affected by factors that are difficult to predict. This includes traffic, human errors, or accidents," says a transportation industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Artificial intelligence has taken off well in the transportation industry. AI uses observed data to make or even predict decisions appropriately. Also, the use of artificial intelligence results in a significantly lower cost of labor in the transportation industry. Companies in this sector can solve the issue of employee's long driving hours and breaks between drives with fully automated fleets. Also, the emergence of industry-wide standards including blind-spot alert, adaptive cruise control (ACC), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will further fuel the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation. According to experts at Infiniti some of the key benefits of AI in transportation includes:

Public safety

Autonomous vehicles

Better planning and decision-making

Pedestrian safety

Leading transportation services providers have started incorporating autonomous tracking and artificial intelligence into their vehicles to track potential real-time data. Want to identify lucrative technologies and processes to capitalize on to yield huge profits? Request a free proposal.

Thanks to technological advancements and innovations, the transportation industry has drastically evolved in recent years. Finding it challenging to keep up with the dynamic changes in the transportation industry? Request a free brochure to know how our solutions can help.

