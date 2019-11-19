LINX Announce Significant New Year Price Cuts Plus New Incentive Programme to Encourage Growth in Bandwidth

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINX, the London Internet Exchange, have committed to reducing the cost of 10GE and 100GE port fees by 15% on its LON1 and LON2 networks in London, with further reductions at its regional exchanges, LINX Manchester and LINX NoVA.

In addition a new incentive scheme is being introduced which will offer members 6 months free on 1GE to 10GE port upgrades as well as new 100GE ports for orders received during the first half of 2020.

The new pricing structure and incentive scheme proposals were ratified by a vote by LINX membership at an Extraordinary General Meeting in London on the 12th November.

Price Reductions

As of 1st January 2020 prices on LON1 10GE fees will drop to £542 per month with 100GE ports priced at only £3056 over the same period. Meanwhile, the LON2 platform has new monthly fees of £306 for 10GE and £1935 for the 100GE port option. Corresponding ports at LINX Manchester will be reduced to £230 and £1148 respectively.

The LINX NoVA exchange in Northern Virginia, USA, will see reductions of 10% on its 10GE and 100GE ports. Prices at LINX Scotland, LINX Cardiff and Saudi exchange JEDIX will all remain unchanged.

Incentive Programme

LINX are also to introduce an incentive scheme designed to encourage growth of bandwidth across the membership. The programme is available on all LINX LANs (excluding JEDIX), and covers the following options:

Upgrades from one or more 1GE ports to one or more 10GE ports

Purchase of additional 100GE ports

If a member places an order for either option between 1st January 2020 and 30th June 2020, and also commits to a 12 month minimum contract term, the member will receive the first six months free of the contract term, and subsequently pay normal port fees for the remaining six months.

LINX CEO, Kurt-Erik Lindqvist, said: "Growth of traffic at the exchange benefits all members as this drives down unit costs but, more importantly, delivers more value to the members over their connected infrastructure. The incentive programme is designed to work for all members, whatever their size. For smaller members it offers a low-cost path to upgrade from 1GE ports but also provides an incentive for the largest members of LINX to keep growing at the exchange."

Lindqvist added: "LINX's business model relies on a virtuous cycle where growth in demand for our services creates economies of scale that enable us to return value through reduced prices, enabling continuing growth. The new incentive scheme for additional ports is intended to further reinforce this virtuous cycle."

LINX's current pricing structure and further details of the incentive programme can be viewed on the LINX website.

About the London Internet Exchange (LINX)

Established in 1994, the London Internet Exchange (LINX) is one of the largest Internet exchanges in the world, connecting over 900 member ASNs from over 80 countries. LINX continues to expand their London presence with 16 locations across London along with regional exchanges in Wales, Manchester and Scotland. LINX also operates an Internet exchange in the Ashburn metro area in the US just outside Washington DC. New for 2019 a new IX for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, JEDIX powered by LINX.

www.linx.net

For all press enquiries please contact marketing@linx.net