Under a scenario consistent with the Paris climate targets, offshore wind will dominate by 2050, while gas will be the key to secure short-term emission cuts. A huge growth in the deployment of offshore wind power could easily get the European Union to net-zero emissions by 2050 and achieve its Paris Agreement climate goals. Under a "sustainable development scenario" that meets the Paris Agreement's target of keeping global temperature rise well below 2°C, nuclear, solar PV hydro and onshore wind all remain relatively stable after 2025.

