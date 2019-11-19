IHS, ShowStoppers: IHS Markit | Technology to Judge Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers at CES 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / IHS Markit | Technology, now a part of Informa Tech, today announced that its analysts will again host and judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at CES, the press event during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

The judges will evaluate new consumer electronics products, home appliances, mobile devices and Internet services introduced during ShowStoppers, to be held January 7, 2020, 6-10 p.m. at the Wynn Hotel & Casino.

"We are honored to again review the companies and products on view at ShowStoppers @ CES," said Lisa Arrowsmith, executive director and head of consumer technology solutions. "These awards highlight the latest products hitting the market, allowing technology companies to exhibit their ingenuity and innovation to consumers, business users and key journalists from all around the world."

About the awards

The IHS Markit | Technology Innovation Awards provide exhibitors at ShowStoppers @ CES with the opportunity to showcase their leadership, ingenuity and innovation to an audience of high-profile media representatives. This year's awards will recognize the most innovative products in the following categories:

Augmented reality, virtual reality and gaming

Automotive

Fitness, wearables and health devices

Home audio

Mobile accessories

Mobile computing

Personal entertainment

Robotics and drones

Smart homes and appliances

Video displays and devices

The judges are renowned IHS Markit | Technology analysts, including:

Paul Gagnon, senior director

Paul Gray, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

Blake Kozak, principal analyst, smart home and security technology

Randy Lawson, technology consulting director

Jeff Lin, research and analysis associate director

Tom Morrod, research and analysis executive director

Gerrit Schneemann, senior analyst, smartphones

Bing Zhang, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

"ShowStoppers is where startups and global industry leaders alike demonstrate and introduce exciting technologies and products aimed at today's diverse and changing lifestyles," said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. "We're delighted to once again have the world-class experts at IHS Markit | Technology weigh in on the major new products and services that are changing the face of the technology industry."

By category, here are the winners of the IHS Markit | Technology Innovation Awards from the 2019 edition of ShowStoppers @ CES:

Automotive: Etergo (product: AppScooter)

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Gaming: Plott (product: Extended Reality XR Platform "Lets Plott app")

Fitness, Wearables and Health Devices: Triple W (product: DFree)

Home Audio: Vesper Technologies (product: piezoelectric MEMS microphones)

Mobile Accessories: Alabaster-Omnicharge (product: Omni Mobile 13,000)

Mobile Computing: Synovia Solutions (product: Here Comes the Bus mobile app)

Personal Entertainment: Jabra (product: Jabra Elite 85h)

Robotics and Drones: Lora DiCarlo (product: Osé)

Smart Homes and Appliances: Pindrop Security Inc. (product: Voice Identity Platform)

Video Displays and Devices: HP (product: Omen X Emperium GS)

3D Scanning: SkuBot (product: SkuBot 3D scanning and computer vision driven product ID system)

Award application process

Companies exhibiting at ShowStoppers can apply for an award and obtain more detailed information by visiting http://awards.showstoppers.com/

Companies may submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for IHS Markit | Technology Innovation Awards. IHS Markit | Technology and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards.

About Us

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others; and official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB.

To sign up to meet the press at ShowStoppers press events around the world, contact Dave Leon, +1 845 638 3527, mdave@showstoppers.com; or Lauren Merel, +1 908-692-6068, lauren@showstoppers.com; or Jennifer Hall, +44 7923378991, jennifer@showstoppers.com.

CONTACT:

Steve Leon

Principal

Work: +1 310 936 8530 Mobile: +1 310 936 8530

www.showstoppers.com

Jonathan Cassell

IHS contact

Work: +1 408 921 3754

jonathan.cassell@ihsmarkit.com

http://ihsmarkit.com

SOURCE: IHS, ShowStoppers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567063/IHS-Markit-Technology-to-Judge-Innovation-Awards-at-ShowStoppers-at-CES-2020