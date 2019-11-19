Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest customer lifetime value engagement

This success story is a classic example of how Quantzig's advanced customer analytics solutions help healthcare firms gauge the value of their customers.

Why You Should Leverage Customer Lifetime Value Analysis

If you're someone who's looking to accurately predict the revenue generated by each customer by devising cost-efficient strategies that are aimed at improving the share of wallet from that customer. Learn how analytics can help you make crucial business decisions about customer acquisition, sales, marketing, product development, and customer support. Customer lifetime value solutions can help you proactively boost engagement, increase acquisition rates, and improve conversion rates.

Engagement Overview

Client Business Challenge Our Approach The client is a renowned healthcare industry client based out of the United States. To analyze the market landscape in terms of the most valuable and the least profitable customers. Leveraging customer lifetime value analysis enabled the client to segment their customers and build stronger relationships.

Globally, the healthcare industry is shifting to a more sophisticated patient-driven environment to target profitable customers and maintain an effective long-term relationship. Also, organizations in the healthcare industry are relying on customer lifetime value to manage and delight customers and provide robust services to these target customer segments. Leveraging customer lifetime value analysis can help organizations in the healthcare industry space to assess the value of customers, customize strategies, and devise better acquisition and retention processes.

Our approach to customer lifetime value analysis revolves around the use of dynamic micro-segmentation and predictive modeling techniques to accurately forecast the lifetime value of a customer based on his/her purchase history, demographics, and other behavioral traits.

According to Quantzig's customer analytics experts, "The implementation of analytics models for quantifying customer lifetime value is often neglected, leading to sub-optimal targeting across a fragmented customer base and inefficient allocation of the marketing budget."

Quantzig's Customer Lifetime Value Analysis Solutions Enabled the Client to:

1: Optimize the use of predictive algorithms to determine the probability of health care needs among large sets of the population

2: Gauge patient data sets and predict the future behavior of the customers

3: Build long-term relationships

