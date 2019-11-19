The "UK Outlet Locations 2019 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive insight into UK outlet locations, the main trends and hot issues, the market, key players, and consumer attitudes and shopping behaviour.

The outlets market is predicted to rise by 18.5% over the next five years to reach 4.1bn in 2024, outperforming other offline locations due to the presence of popular premium and luxury brands at lower prices.

Key Highlights

Clothing footwear dominates the outlets market and is predicted to make up 65% of the market in 2019, only forecast to fall slightly out to 2024 due to it being such a well established sector in the location.

In all recent and planned outlet developments, leisure is becoming a much bigger focus than it previously has been as consumer expectations surrounding the availability of these facilities in shopping locations has risen.

Outlet owners must work to increase how often consumers visit the location, as 23.3% of outlet visitors are shopping less at the location compared to last year.

Key Topics Covered

The hot issues

Drivers and inhibitors

Main issues

Outlets set to outshine other locations to 2024

Clothing footwear retailer range must widen

Location is key for outlets to attract more shoppers

Complementary product areas could drive spend

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

What is included

Headlines

Overall outlets: size of the market

Overall outlets: growth rates

Outlets' share of total retail and offline retail

Outlets' share of non-food total retail and non-food offline retail

Outlets sector penetration

Key sector growth

Share of sector sales, overall and offline

Regional spend

Average annual spend per head

WHERE PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Key developments

Comparison table of top 10 outlets

Outlets space growth

Outlets space by sector

Sales densities by sector

Outlet profiles: Icon Outlet

Outlet profiles: Braintree Village

WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH

Headlines

Outlet retailer profiles: Adidas

Outlet retailer profiles: Ted Baker

Outlet retailer profiles: Ralph Lauren

Outlet retailer profiles: Hobbs

Market shares of top 10 players

Sectors visited

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Who visits

Who does not visit

The shopper journey

Shopping habits

Sectors visited and purchased

Shopper profile by sector

Retail versus leisure

Shopper motivations

