The "UK Outlet Locations 2019 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive insight into UK outlet locations, the main trends and hot issues, the market, key players, and consumer attitudes and shopping behaviour.
The outlets market is predicted to rise by 18.5% over the next five years to reach 4.1bn in 2024, outperforming other offline locations due to the presence of popular premium and luxury brands at lower prices.
Key Highlights
- Clothing footwear dominates the outlets market and is predicted to make up 65% of the market in 2019, only forecast to fall slightly out to 2024 due to it being such a well established sector in the location.
- In all recent and planned outlet developments, leisure is becoming a much bigger focus than it previously has been as consumer expectations surrounding the availability of these facilities in shopping locations has risen.
- Outlet owners must work to increase how often consumers visit the location, as 23.3% of outlet visitors are shopping less at the location compared to last year.
Key Topics Covered
- The hot issues
- Drivers and inhibitors
- Main issues
- Outlets set to outshine other locations to 2024
- Clothing footwear retailer range must widen
- Location is key for outlets to attract more shoppers
- Complementary product areas could drive spend
- Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
- What is included
- Headlines
- Overall outlets: size of the market
- Overall outlets: growth rates
- Outlets' share of total retail and offline retail
- Outlets' share of non-food total retail and non-food offline retail
- Outlets sector penetration
- Key sector growth
- Share of sector sales, overall and offline
- Regional spend
- Average annual spend per head
WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
- Headlines
- Key developments
- Comparison table of top 10 outlets
- Outlets space growth
- Outlets space by sector
- Sales densities by sector
- Outlet profiles: Icon Outlet
- Outlet profiles: Braintree Village
WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH
- Headlines
- Outlet retailer profiles: Adidas
- Outlet retailer profiles: Ted Baker
- Outlet retailer profiles: Ralph Lauren
- Outlet retailer profiles: Hobbs
- Market shares of top 10 players
- Sectors visited
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
- Headlines
- Who visits
- Who does not visit
- The shopper journey
- Shopping habits
- Sectors visited and purchased
- Shopper profile by sector
- Retail versus leisure
- Shopper motivations
