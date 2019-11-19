Internet Marketing Company: Smart Ways To Get Lower Auto Insurance Rates For New Car Models

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents several methods that can help owners of newer car models to save car insurance money.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/how-to-get-affordable-car-insurance-for-new-car-models/

Drivers that are planning to purchase a new car model should check in advance how much it would cost to insure their newest purchase. Many of them can have an unpleasant surprise when checking the insurance costs of the latest models. Usually, the newest car models come equipped with the latest automotive industry innovations and are more expensive to insure. Also, newer car models are more likely to be stolen. Drivers that want to get better insurance premiums should follow the next tips:

Select the right vehicle. Compact SUV's, minivans, sedans, and crossovers are the cheapest types of vehicles to insure. Insurance companies consider that the typical drivers of these types of vehicles are responsible drivers. Also, many of these newer vehicles are equipped with the latest safety systems like adaptive cruise control, or lane departing warning systems.

Install additional safety devices. Although many newer vehicles are already equipped with some safety feature, policyholders can install additional aftermarket systems that will help them make their cars safer and pay lower insurance rates. Safety devices such as forward collision warning, lane departure prevention, adaptive headlights, blind-spot detection, GPS tracking, and others can be installed in a vehicle to help drivers save money on car insurance.

Join a UBI program. This type of insurance is getting more and more popular. A small telematics device that is installed in the policyholder's vehicle will send data like how many miles are driven, time of day when the car is driven, braking, acceleration, speed, cornering, distance traveled, back to the insurer. Based on the gathered data, the insurer can decide to lower the insurance premiums of the drivers that have good driving habits.

Raise the deductibles. One of the easiest methods to save money on car insurance is to raise the deductibles. Drivers that agree to pay more money upfront before their insurance kicks in will have to pay lower insurance rates.

Scan the market for better deals. Drivers that are purchasing newer vehicles should get multiple quotes from different insurers and then compare them. Policyholders that find an advantageous deal should contact the insurance company and check if there are other discounts that they might qualify. Even if the insurer doesn't have additional discounts to offer, drivers should sign the insurance deal if it's better than others.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Drivers that own newer car models can save money on car insurance if they install safety devices and compare online car insurance quotes", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Internet Marketing Company

Person for contact Name: Gurgu C

Phone Number: (818) 359-3898

Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

Website: https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567206/Smart-Ways-To-Get-Lower-Auto-Insurance-Rates-For-New-Car-Models