The "Industrial Wood Coatings Spain 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Overview:

The publisher is pleased to announce the publication of our 2019 in-depth analysis of the industrial wood coatings market. This report focuses specifically on the furniture, parquet, joinery and outdoor structures segments providing market volumes, detailed prices, segmentations and market shares.

Market Overview:

The in-depth reports focus on the top country markets worldwide for industrial wood coatings and include detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values. The reports provide, by country, consumption estimates in both volume and value for industrial wood coatings, with 2018 as the base year and forecasts to 2023. The information in the reports is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in each country, backed up by thorough secondary research and the publisher's in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Industrial Wood Coatings:

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2017 and 2018)

Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, nitrocellulose, polyesters, polyurethane, others (2011-2023)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent based, radiation-cured (2011-2023)

End-use: Furniture, joinery, parquet, outdoor structures (2011-2023)

Functional layer breakdown: Pre-treatment, primer, intermediate, finishing (2011-2023)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end-use and functional layer (2017 and 2018)

Key Topics Covered:

1. ES Coatings Background

1.1 ES Background Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes

2. Foreword Industrial Wood Coatings

2.1 Foreword Industrial Wood Coatings

3. ES Industrial Wood Coatings Overview

3.1 ES Industrial Wood Coatings Overview

3.2 New Dwelling Construction

3.3 Dwelling Stock

4. ES Industrial Wood Coatings

4.1 ES Market Overview

4.2 Historical and Forecasts: Industrial Wood

4.2.1 Prices and Market Values

4.2.2 Prices and Values by Application System

4.2.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

4.2.4 Prices and Values by Type of Layer

4.2.5 Prices and Values by Sector

4.2.6 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.2.7 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.2.8 Layer Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.2.9 Sector: Historical and Forecasts

4.3 Market Shares: Industrial Wood

