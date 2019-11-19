SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on four big ways the automotive industry can save money.

Ensuring sustainability and increasing overall profits has become a key challenge for companies in the automotive industry. The declining growth rate is compelling companies to reduce costs. They need to keep pace with industrial and technological advances to address the rising manufacturing prices of automobiles. They also need to put greater emphasis on fluctuating prices of raw materials in order to increase their competitiveness and reduce costs.

At SpendEdge, we understand that cutting costs in the automotive industry is a herculean task. Therefore, we have listed out the ways that can help companies to reduce costs and save money.

Ways to Reduce Spend in the Automotive Industry

Consider the impact of employees

Having a trained workforce is imperative for cost reduction. Companies that have employees who do not adhere to company spend policies or are not trained on procedures incur significant costs. Especially jobs with a higher risk of danger require a highly skilled workforce that can reduce costs.

Introduce remote software updates

Enabling over-the-air software updates to telematics and infotainment systems can help the automotive industry save billions by 2022. This method of remote software fixes is less expensive than updates done using a cellular network. This will reduce warranty costs and increase convenience for software recalls, thereby making it easier for customers and manufacturers to keep the software updated. For detailed insights, get in touch with our analysts here!

Collaborate and cooperate

Automotive manufacturers should work closely with suppliers and customers to meet consumers' demands. This collaboration should start an early stage and demands should be integrated into the development and supply chain process. This will enable companies to make appropriate procurement decisions and develop effective products.

