Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the addition of new services to its pricing analytics solutions portfolio

How can pricing analytics help your business?

Leverage analytics to master the art of pricing and develop high impact pricing strategies to drive growth Quantzig's holistic pricing analytics solutions help arrive at optimal pricing through the powerful amalgamation of insights from internally available information competitor intelligence Use advanced statistical approached and analytics tools to enhance your pricing strategies

According to Quantzig's pricing analytics experts, "In today's complex scenario, most companies have significant opportunities for immediate pricing improvement waiting to be identified within their data sets."

Quantzig's Pricing Analytics Capabilities

Price Point Optimization Competitive Pricing Analysis Our approach to price point optimization is one that leverages predictive analytics, data mining, and AI-based methodologies to craft powerful promotional pricing, discount pricing, and substitute pricing strategies. Learn more: http://bit.ly/2s0OgoL Our competitive pricing analysis solutions offer a holistic view of your competitor's pricing strategies, empowering you to compare product/service prices against industry benchmarks. Learn more: http://bit.ly/2CVqI6H

One of the most important aspects of determining profitability revolves around setting the right price for your products and services. Though pricing often falls under the purview of marketing organizations, its essential for businesses across industries to leverage advanced pricing analytics solutions to drive profitable business outcomes.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

