Managing the procurement process in the food and beverage industry can be a real challenge for companies. They can either realize significant savings or costs can run out of control. It requires thorough planning for companies to manage the food and beverage industry supply chain. Good analytics and software can help companies go a long way and ease out the process.

At SpendEdge, we understand that companies require a complete analysis of market factors to address food and beverage procurement challenges. Therefore, we have highlighted the key challenges facing procurement in the food and beverage industry.

Key Challenges Facing Procurement in the Food and Beverage Industry

Pressure to be environmentally friendly

Sustainability has become a key priority for consumers of today. They are opting for products that can be recycled. However, it becomes a major challenge for companies in the food and beverage industry to meet such quality requirements while being affordable and practical. They need to ensure food safety and require packaging that can withstand transit to its final destination.

Addressing changing customers' demand is crucial for companies to ensure sustainability.

Demand for local products

Local products are frequently gaining popularity in the market. However, procuring such products in sufficient quantities can be an expensive and arduous task. Farmers' markets and independent stores can take advantage of this situation and draw consumers away from larger chain stores.

Quickly changing food trends

Companies in the food and beverage industry often find it difficult to keep up with the changing trends. Some trends become mainstays whereas others simply disappear soon after they rise to popularity. It can be a real challenge for companies to find suppliers who can meet consumer demand and provide quality product when a trend arises suddenly.



