dmg events Releases Post Show Report and Findings From Gastech 2019

The Gastech 2019 Exhibition and Conference took place on 17 - 19 September in Houston at the NRG Center. The event was attended by over 30,000 international attendees, 689 exhibitors and 2,516 conference attendees from across 30 industry sectors and 112 countries.

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisers of the Gastech Exhibition and Conference event, dmg events, have released a post show report detailing independent survey results and insights from the event which took place earlier in September.

The report provides highlights from across the conference programme and the exhibition show floor, attendance figures and demographics, feedback from attendees as well as independent surveys results from a sample of attendees both during the event and after the event.

Key government, public and industry figures in attendance included:

President George W. Bush

Mrs Laura W. Bush

Dr Michio Kaku , Futurist

, Futurist Jim Bridenstine , Administrator, NASA

, Administrator, NASA Chairman Neil Chatterjee , Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

, Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Peter Clarke , Head of Global LNG, Senior Vice President, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Company

, Head of Global LNG, Senior Vice President, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Company De La Rey Venter, Executive Vice President, Integrated Gas Ventures, Shell

Meg Gentle , CEO, Tellurian

, CEO, Tellurian Mike Sabel , Co-Chairman, Co-CEO & Founder, Venture Global LNG

, Co-Chairman, Co-CEO & Founder, Venture Global LNG H.E. Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to the Prime, Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Division, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

H.E. Fatma Zohra Cherfi , Deputy Minister of Energy, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

, Deputy Minister of Energy, People's Democratic Republic of Hon. Bill Johnston , Minister for Mines and Petroleum and Energy, Government of Western Australia

, Minister for Mines and Petroleum and Energy, Government of Tony Attah , Managing Director & Chief Executive, Nigeria LNG

, Managing Director & Chief Executive, Nigeria LNG Mark Loquan, President, The National Gas Company of Trinidad & Tobago

Peter Coleman , CEO & Managing Director, Woodside

, CEO & Managing Director, Woodside Rachid Hachichi, CEO, Sonatrach

"We are very pleased to have delivered such a successful event for 2019," said Nick Ornstien, Vice President of Events - Global Energy for dmg events. "As shown from the post show report, Gastech is at the very heart of the global gas and energy conversation. Bringing together governments, companies, organisations and individuals alike to share original research and technologies, reveal cutting edge commercial strategies - all of which ultimately drives business and shapes the future of this exciting, rapidly evolving industry."

The Gastech 2019 post show report is available to download online at www.gastechevent.com/psr.

Gastech 2020 will be held from 8 - 10 September at the Singapore EXPO in Singapore, for more information visit www.gastechevent.com.