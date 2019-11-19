Austrian researchers have proposed gravitational energy storage for locations with low demand. The scientists claim the system they are suggesting can be combined with other forms of storage as well as renewables, costs $50-100 per megawatt-hour of stored energy and $1-2?million per megawatt of installed capacity to develop.Gravity-based energy storage, like pumped-hydro, is based on simple principle: use energy during the charging phase of the system to transport a solid mass from a lower location to an higher level and discharge energy by releasing the mass to rotate an electric generator. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...