Dorian Quinn Launches New Scholarship Program

WEST LINN, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Dorian Quinn is proud to announce the launch of the Dorian Quinn Scholarship Program. The new program will offer two scholarships of $1,000 USD each. Students currently enrolled at a college or university in the U.S. or Canada are eligible to apply.

In order to be considered as a recipient for the scholarship, applicants must submit an essay of at least 500 words that includes their program of study, how they can benefit from these funds, and what they'd like to do in the future to help the world. Applicants must also submit proof of enrollment at an accredited college or university in the U.S. or Canada.

Dr. Dorian Quinn has been involved in holistic healthcare for over 30 years. He is trained as a Doctor of Chiropractic and is a Licensed Acupuncturist. He also holds a Pastoral Medicine License.

As an educated doctor and a Christian, Dr. Quinn created the Dorian Quinn Scholarship Program to help students who are passionate about their professional development with the financial challenges that higher education can present.

Applications for the Dorian Quinn Scholarship Program will be accepted from December 03, 2019 to January 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

For more information and to apply for this opportunity, please visit http://dorianquinnscholarship.com/

About Dorian Quinn

Dr. Quinn has over 30 years of experience in holistic health care. Dr. Quinn worked as an independent chiropractic practitioner, focusing on sports nutrition and physical therapy. He retired from his practice in 2016 to focus on providing advanced nutrition and lifestyle consulting for cancer survivors. Dr. Quinn is trained as a Doctor of Chiropractic, is Licensed in Acupuncture, and holds a Pastoral Medicine Credential.

