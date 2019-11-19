Web Presence: Niclas Herle And Heli Aviation Provide An Important Wildlife Management Tool For The Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission

MANATEE COUNTY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Niclas Herle started his first company at the young age of sixteen. His specialties were to produce mobile radio services for planes and public authorities.

Niclas Herle has a life-long goal. He started it by developing affordable and professional radio communication for everyone. No matter their financial status.

Although Niclas Herle is now in the aviation industry, his goal of helping everyone remains.

Niclas Herle and his company, Heli Aviation, provide an important wildlife management tool for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Founded in 1999, the FWC is a Florida government agency. It manages and regulates the state's fish and wildlife resources. The commission also enforces related laws. They are the protectors of the lives that live in our waters and forests.

There was a time when lightning fires maintained Florida's landscape. Areas like Florida's pinelands, sandhills, scrub areas, prairies, and wetlands.

The fires created trees and green grass to sprout from fire-enriched soils. Over time, wildlife began relying on nourishing vegetation.

Today, the FWC, in cooperation with Heli Aviation, uses safely-controlled prescribed fire techniques. Together, they work to improve and maintain habitats for fish and wildlife. They provide better environments for Florida deer, quail, turkey, and many other species.

Niclas Herle wants everyone, including fish and wildlife, to live in a world where they can flourish. As a man of action, Niclas Herle uses his company, Heli Aviation, and helicopters, to help achieve it.

