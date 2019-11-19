PureKana CEO, Jeff Yauck, Brings Focus of CBD Benefits to Athletes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / CBD occupies an unusual place in the public consciousness. While many appreciate its origin and value as a plant-based product that may provide numerous health benefits, others are overwhelmed by the stigma of its similarity to THC. TCH is a compound with hallucinogenic properties, and despite the fact that it looks, smells, and appears identical to CBD, CBD is very distinct in that it will not "get you high" while still supporting many other benefits. As a result, CBD has taken much of the population by storm, resulting in a billion-dollar industry founded on true believers who are not subjected to an unreasonable price tag. However, the stigma of its relationship to THC continues.

People who advocate for CBD have had personal experience in capturing its ability to invoke a wide variety of healthy behaviors and mind-sets, to include the ability to capture a sense of calm and dismiss stressful instigators. From an overstressed population appreciating the importance of a sense of calm to children with severe seizure disorders, countless people are turning to CBD to help them make their lives easier.

There is another group that could benefit from CBD: athletes. Athletes' bodies pay a tremendous toll as a result of rigorous training and playing. Several professional athletes have become ardent proponents of CBD, though there are still regulations, misinformation, and other obstacles preventing them from fully reaping its benefits.

Jeff Yauck, the founder of the CBD company PureKana, wants to change that. CBD could potentially have an impact in athletes' lives during and after their careers, but they-and the people who manage the rest of the sports industry-need to know more about it.

What is CBD?

First, let's address what CBD actually is. Short for cannabidiol, CBD is one of over 120 "cannabinoids" found in the cannabis plant (another cannabinoid being THC). As mentioned previously, CBD does not get you "high", but the reason it can support so many health benefits is that it interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system, or ECS.

That's right-your body makes cannabinoids of its own (they are named as such because the system was discovered as recently as the 1990s, while we've known about the plant for millennia). These endocannabinoids-along with the other components of the ECS, different enzymes and receptors throughout the body and nervous system-play an integral role in maintaining your body's state of equilibrium, or homeostasis.

When you're hungry, your ECS helps your stomach growl so that you know to refuel. When you're overheating, your ECS signals to your sweat glands that it's time to get to work so that you cool down. The ECS is involved in all kinds of bodily functions, including mood, sleep, sensation, digestion, reproduction, etc. It's a vital system whose job, in brief, is to keep you in a functional state. Adding phytocannabinoids into the mix ("Phyto" means "plant") supports your ECS as it performs its duties.

How athletes can benefit from CBD

CBD is not a substance that will make players perform "better" the way steroids might. Instead, CBD may help make discomfort due to sport-related injuries much more manageable, providing a more natural alternative to pharmaceutical drugs. Some of these pharmaceutical painkillers are also notoriously addictive, but CBD is a non-addictive substance that, according to growing and developing scientific research in humans, is well-tolerated by its users.

Besides managing discomfort, how else can athletes benefit from cannabidiol? CBD may also help by suppressing inflammation throughout the body and assist athletes' muscles in recovering faster from overexertion. It can help to manage stress and anxiety related to the pressure of competition; calming players' nerves before they enter the court, field, pool, ring, or other arenas. CBD can also help with relaxation, so athletes who have difficulty sleeping can benefit from a good night's rest (which is essential for their mental health and the healing process).

Can athletes access CBD?

Another relevant question is if athletes can access CBD at all. CBD's legal status confuses many because it's federally legal as long as it comes from hemp that contains less than 0.3 percent THC. The 2018 Farm Bill removed CBD from the DEA's list of Schedule 1 drugs. However, it is important to keep in mind that individual states tend to enforce their own laws on the matter.

In the sports world, athletes will not be disqualified from competing if they use CBD. The World Anti-Doping Agency and the US Anti-Doping Agency removed it from their prohibited substances list in 2018.

However, Jeff Yauck notes the remaining problem is that only CBD isolate is permitted, not other healthy cannabinoids like CBN, CBG, and THC (even in small amounts). While PureKana does indeed sell CBD isolate products, research suggests that CBD works best in tandem with a bit of THC, and many "full-spectrum" products contain these other cannabinoids that promote wellbeing. It is also possible that an athlete could initially "fail" a drug test for TCH when taking CBD because our testing methodologies are not yet perfected in distinguishing between TCH and CBD.

CBD has a remarkable potential to help athletes live with the various injuries they accumulate over their careers (as well as mental-related issues), but organizations need to embrace the benefits of other cannabinoids and related substances soon. Until then, there are many CBD isolate products available for athletes to turn to.

