Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2019 / 16:40 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 253.1212 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 978477 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841

November 19, 2019 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)