Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2019 / 16:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 134.0435 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11104378 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 30079 EQS News ID: 916481 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 19, 2019 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)