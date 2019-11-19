Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped a company in the fast food industry to streamline their marketing initiatives and boost profitability.

Despite the weakening global economy and increasing awareness of health risks, the fast food market has managed to flourish over the past decade and is expected to do so in the coming years. However, complex challenges such as pricing pressure, investment volatility, and customer experience management issues have started coming to the forefront. Due to these challenges, companies in the fast food industry are in the need to adopt a more personalized approach to marketing in order to cater to different customer needs.

The business challenge: The client is a well-known fast food company in the United States. The client spent more than half of their overall marketing budget on wrong customer segments and marketing channels. As a result, they started losing their valuable customers to their competitors. This subsequently impacted the company's sales and profit margins. The client, therefore, wanted to identify the right set of customers for their specific products and services. By doing so, they wanted to tailor their product and service offerings to precisely meet the needs of the target customers. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis comprised of:

A customer needs assessment to analyze the target customer segments and identify their changing needs and requirements

A customer satisfaction assessment to identify the satisfaction level of customers regarding the client's products and services

A market opportunity assessment to assess profitable opportunities and identify areas for differentiation

The business impact of the engagement for the fast food company:

Efficiently segmented customers with similar characteristics together and personalized marketing initiatives for them

Identified potential market opportunities

Identified the right set of customers

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Market Segmentation Assessment: How Infiniti Helped a Prominent Fast Food Chain in the US Differentiate Their Brand

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

