Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2019 / 16:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.5124 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 200000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 30162 EQS News ID: 916647 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 19, 2019 10:42 ET (15:42 GMT)