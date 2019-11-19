Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2019 / 16:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.0372 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2360500 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 30172 EQS News ID: 916667 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 19, 2019 10:42 ET (15:42 GMT)