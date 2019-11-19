Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2019 / 16:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6509 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30174570 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 30187 EQS News ID: 916697 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 19, 2019 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)