Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2019 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.1909 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33424300 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 30199 EQS News ID: 916721 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2019 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)