Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2019 / 16:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 295.2497 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 776735 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 30176 EQS News ID: 916675 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 19, 2019 10:49 ET (15:49 GMT)