Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2019 / 16:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.9891 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1098000 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 30152 EQS News ID: 916627 End of Announcement EQS News Service

