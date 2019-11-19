The "Organ Function Assays Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Organ Function Assays currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Organ Function Assays pipeline products.

Scope

Extensive coverage of the Organ Function Assays under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Organ Function Assays and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Organ Function Assays under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

2.1 Organ Function Assays Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Organ Function Assays Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Organ Function Assays Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Organ Function Assays Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Organ Function Assays Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Organ Function Assays Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Organ Function Assays Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Organ Function Assays Companies Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Organ Function Assays Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Organ Function Assays Companies and Product Overview

Company Overview

Pipeline Products Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.1 Boditech Med Inc.

5.2 China Medical Technologies Inc. (Inactive)

5.3 Cornell University

5.4 Daxor Corp.

5.5 DSX Therapeutics LLC

5.6 French National Institute of Health Medical Research

5.7 HepQuant LLC

5.8 Humedics GmbH

5.9 Merck Millipore Corp.

5.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

5.11 Proteome Sciences PLC

5.12 Radboud University Medical Centre

5.13 Schnellgen Inc.

