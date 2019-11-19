A research group at the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin has conducted an in depth analysis looking at the crystalline structure of methylammonium lead iodide, one of the most promising perovskite materials for solar cell production. The group made a series of discoveries which they hope will help to unlock some of the remaining issues in creating cells that are both stable and highly efficient.Perovskite solar cells are still held back from commercial production by their instability and sensitivity to moisture. While impressive progress has been made in this area, and plenty of solutions are being suggested, ...

