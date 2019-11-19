

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After failing to sustain an initial upward move, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages continue to turn in a mixer performance. While the Nasdaq is up 20.11 points or 0.2 percent at 8,570.05, the Dow is down 98.43 points or 0.4 percent at 27,937.79 and the S&P 500 is down 1.63 points or 0.1 percent at 3,120.40.



The initial strength on Wall Street partly reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to record highs amid unshakable optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal.



Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with disappointing results from Home Depot (HD) offsetting the positive sentiment.



Shares of Home Depot have moved sharply lower after the home improvement retailer reported weaker than expected third quarter revenues and lowered its full-year sales forecast.



Department store chain Kohl's (KSS) is also posting a steep loss after reporting weaker than expected third quarter results and cutting its annual guidance.



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report before the start of trading showing a substantial rebound in new residential construction in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said housing starts surged up by 3.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.314 million in October after plunging by 7.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.266 million in September.



Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 5.1 percent to a rate of 1.320 million from the 1.256 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said building permits spiked by 5.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.461 million in October after tumbling by 2.4 percent to a revised rate of 1.391 million in September.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to edge down by 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.385 million from the 1.387 million originally reported for the previous month.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Natural gas stocks are extending yesterday's sell-off, however, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index tumbling by 2 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over fourteen years.



The continued weakness among natural gas stocks comes as the price of the commodity is seeing further downside, as natural gas for December delivery sliding $0.032 to $2.534 per million BTUs.



Significant weakness is also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. A steep drop by the price of crude oil is weighing on the sector.



Tobacco and retail stocks are also seeing notable weakness in mid-day trading, while gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside along with the price of the precious metal.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.6 percent.



The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher over the course of the morning. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.9 basis points at 1.789 percent.



