Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that lists the five steps to improve pharma sales force effectiveness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005817/en/

Is it a must-read?

If you're looking to improve pharma sales Learn to target your marketing efforts towards profitable customers If you deal with a demanding customer base and face difficulties in driving sales initiatives

With business needs changing dynamically and customer demands evolving rapidly, businesses must deploy an agile sales force effectiveness model to stay competitive. What have you done to tackle the growing competitive pressures? Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help.

Improving Sales Force Effectiveness in The Pharma Industry

Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4 Step 5 Determining Clear Objectives Establishing KPIs Converting Strategic Intent into Actions Assigning Accountability Measuring Performance

Looking for a sales analytics solutions provider who can help you improve sales force effectiveness? Speak to our analytics experts now!

Sales force effectiveness is all about syncing the workforce objectives with that of the organizations' objectives, keeping them abreast of the latest market trends, gaining access and building trust with the physicians and doctors. The sales force of an organization is also the most effective and efficient communication channel to engage and convert customers. They not only drive growth but are also the largest cost factor for any business. This makes it essential for organizations to have a well-thought strategy to improve sales force effectiveness (SFE).

Schedule a FREE Demoto gain expert insights on how our sales analytics solutions can help you drive measurable growth.

According to Quantzig's sales analytics experts, "Through our solutions, we help clients to develop tactical methods of reinforcement to boost sales and ensure that their sales force is well-positioned to succeed through post-sales support capabilities."

Sales force effectiveness is all about enabling the workforce to prioritize their work, target their efforts towards profitable customers, set targets and incentivize the sales representatives on successfully achieving the targets. Do you have a robust SFE strategy in place? If not, Request for more information to find how we can help you build one.

Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: http://bit.ly/2r8QYYE

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005817/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us