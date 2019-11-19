The "Netherlands Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details the key aspects of the Dutch telecom market, providing data on fixed network services, profiles of the major operators, and a review of the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, carrier preselection, and the provisions for competitor access to cable and fibre infrastructure.

In addition, the report covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, including statistics and analyses on technology deployments. The report also assesses the mobile voice and data segments, detailing the strategies of the MNOs, the deployment of emerging technologies, and a range of regulatory issues. A range of subscriber forecasts to 2024 is also provided.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments

Facts, figures and statistics

Industry and regulatory issues

Infrastructure developments

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU

Mobile Voice and Data Markets

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)

Mobile subscribers and ARPU

Broadband market forecasts

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry

Market liberalisation and industry issues

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)

In common with other telecom markets in the region, the Dutch market is seeing a continuing decline in the fixed-line voice market as customers migrate to VoIP and mobile platforms for voice calls. In addition, the physical copper infrastructure is being replaced with fibre. KPN planned to stop marketing PSTN lines during 2020 and focus on IP connectivity. As part of this process, some customers in rural areas, where the cost of deploying fibre is prohibitive, are being served with hybrid DSL/LTE services while for a number of customers 5G will replace fixed-line connectivity for voice and data services in coming years.

The country has one of the highest fixed broadband penetration rates in the world, with effective cross-platform competition between DSL and HFC networks further stimulated by numerous fibre deployments. By early 2019 about 44% of fixed broadband connections provided data above 100Mb/s. Under regulatory measures main telcos KPN and VodafoneZiggo are obliged to offer wholesale access to competitors: VodafoneZiggo's wholesale offer was published in March 2019.

Growth in the number of mobile subscribers in the Dutch market recovered in 2018 following a few years of stagnation. Operators are concentrating investment on 5G, while KPN is also closing 3G infrastructure with a view to reframing spectrum and other assets for LTE and 5G services.

Key Developments:

KPN to stop offering ISDN2/PSTN services

VodafoneZiggo publishes a wholesale reference offer

Government invests 90 million in smart infrastructure project

Netherlands Telecom Agency gave oversight for smart meter deployments

KPN reports recovery in revenue for 9M 2019

Regulator to issue guidelines on infrastructure sharing to promote 5G rollouts, aims to recall unused mobile numbers

T-Mobile Netherlands trials 5G using spectrum in the 700MHz band

KPN preps for 5G trials, plans 3G network shutdown in 2022, closes down four sub-brands

MNOs join with banks to launch m-payments system

Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q4 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

Key Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Regional European Market Comparison

2.3 Country overview

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.4 Interconnect

3.5 Access

3.6 Number Portability (NP)

3.7 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

3.8 Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Royal Koninklijke PTT Nederland (KPN)

4.2 Scarlet Telecom (Stipte)

4.3 Tele2 Netherlands

4.4 VodafoneZiggo

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 National telecom network

5.2 International infrastructure

5.3 Smart infrastructure

5.4 Wholesale

6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7 Mobile communications

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile statistics

7.3 Mobile infrastructure

7.4 Internet of Things (IoT)

7.5 Mobile voice

7.6 Mobile data

7.7 Mobile broadband

7.8 Regulatory issues

7.9 Major mobile operators

7.10 Mobile content and applications

Companies Mentioned

KPN

Orange Netherlands

Reggefiber

Stipte (Scarlet Telecom)

Tele2 Netherlands

T-Mobile Netherlands

UPC Netherlands

Versatel

VodafoneZiggo

Ziggo

