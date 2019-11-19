Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped an alcoholic beverage company to efficiently allocate their marketing budget and increase sales.

The rising market competition and evolving needs and demands of customers necessitate companies in the alcoholic beverage industry to refine their business models and adopt a more personalized approach to attract new customers. Devising personalized sales and marketing strategies becomes easier when customers with similar needs and demands are segmented together. Market segmentation analysis helps businesses to efficiently segment customers and devise personalized approaches for them.

The business challenge: The client is an alcoholic beverage company with multiple manufacturing units across several geographies. The client's unstructured approach to marketing resulted in huge losses for the company. The client, therefore, wanted to identify the right set of customers and devise targeted marketing strategies for them. In addition, they wanted to design sound inbound marketing strategies to improve their brand presence. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis comprised of:

Qualitative and quantitative market research to understand the trends and opportunities in the alcoholic beverage market

A market research study to analyze the macro and micro-economic environment

A customer segmentation analysis to profile the right set of customers

The business impact of the engagement for the alcoholic beverage company:

Devised sales and marketing strategies

Efficiently allocated the marketing budget

Streamlined marketing initiatives and attracted new customers

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturing Company Leverages Infiniti's Market Segmentation Solution to Estimate the Market Size in Terms of Value and Volume

