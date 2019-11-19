The "UK: DIY Gardening Heavyside DIY, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the heavyside DIY market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.

The report focuses on the following sub-categories: plaster plasterboard, materials, radiators plumbing, roofing guttering, cladding damp proofing, tarpaulins and doors windows. Consumer data is based on our 2019 UK DIY survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

2018 saw the biggest decline in housing volume sales since 2008, with low consumer confidence in the UK economy resulting in homeowners delaying any intentions of moving; in turn, this has caused potential shoppers to defer any big-ticket purchases (such as roofing). However, the heavyside market will recover in line with a forecasted rehabilitation of the housing market from 2020 onwards, as the cloud of Brexit uncertainty clears.

Key Highlights

Penetration in heavyside DIY remains low among females

Sustainability is not a big concern for heavyside DIY shoppers

A fragile housing market is driving down volume sales across heavyside categories in the short term

The rise of Do it for Me will accelerate as the economy improves

An effective online proposition is crucial for success within the heavyside DIY market

Reasons to Buy

Discover what will drive growth in the Heavyside DIY market out to 2024, to help form an effective growth strategy and target investment to high performance categories

Understand how penetration in the heavyside DIY market differs by demographic, allowing you better target ranges

Gain a deeper understanding of what is important to heavyside DIY shoppers, allowing you to better target investment to these areas

Discover how wider economic issues will impact demand in the heavyside DIY market

Key Topics Covered

KEY TRENDS

THE MARKET

Overall sector size and growth

Sector size and growth: Plaster plasterboard

Sector size and growth: Materials

Sector size and growth: Radiators plumbing

Sector size and growth: Roofing guttering

Sector size and growth: Cladding damp proofing

Sector size and growth: Doors windows

Sector size and growth: Tarpaulins

Online dynamics

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Market shares

Retailer profiles

B&Q

Wickes

Screwfix

Travis Perkins

Jewson

Homebase

THE CONSUMER

Penetration and profiles

Purchase frequency

Net agreement statements

Research process

Purchase motivation

Factors of importance

Average spend

Retailer usage

Visited to used conversion rates

Drivers of retailer choice

Things retailers should improve on

Channel usage

Views prior to purchase

Opinions on online purchasing

Online purchasing satisfaction

Rooms decorated or refurbished in the past year

DIY skill level

DIY activities undertaken in the past year

Tradespeople used in the past year

