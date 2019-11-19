The "UK: DIY Gardening Heavyside DIY, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the heavyside DIY market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.
The report focuses on the following sub-categories: plaster plasterboard, materials, radiators plumbing, roofing guttering, cladding damp proofing, tarpaulins and doors windows. Consumer data is based on our 2019 UK DIY survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
2018 saw the biggest decline in housing volume sales since 2008, with low consumer confidence in the UK economy resulting in homeowners delaying any intentions of moving; in turn, this has caused potential shoppers to defer any big-ticket purchases (such as roofing). However, the heavyside market will recover in line with a forecasted rehabilitation of the housing market from 2020 onwards, as the cloud of Brexit uncertainty clears.
Key Highlights
- Penetration in heavyside DIY remains low among females
- Sustainability is not a big concern for heavyside DIY shoppers
- A fragile housing market is driving down volume sales across heavyside categories in the short term
- The rise of Do it for Me will accelerate as the economy improves
- An effective online proposition is crucial for success within the heavyside DIY market
Key Topics Covered
KEY TRENDS
THE MARKET
- Overall sector size and growth
- Sector size and growth: Plaster plasterboard
- Sector size and growth: Materials
- Sector size and growth: Radiators plumbing
- Sector size and growth: Roofing guttering
- Sector size and growth: Cladding damp proofing
- Sector size and growth: Doors windows
- Sector size and growth: Tarpaulins
- Online dynamics
- Channels of distribution
THE RETAILERS
- Market shares
- Retailer profiles
- B&Q
- Wickes
- Screwfix
- Travis Perkins
- Jewson
- Homebase
THE CONSUMER
- Penetration and profiles
- Purchase frequency
- Net agreement statements
- Research process
- Purchase motivation
- Factors of importance
- Average spend
- Retailer usage
- Visited to used conversion rates
- Drivers of retailer choice
- Things retailers should improve on
- Channel usage
- Views prior to purchase
- Opinions on online purchasing
- Online purchasing satisfaction
- Rooms decorated or refurbished in the past year
- DIY skill level
- DIY activities undertaken in the past year
- Tradespeople used in the past year
Companies Mentioned
- B&Q
- Wickes
- Screwfix
- Travis Perkins
- Jewson
- Homebase
- Amazon
- Wilko
- B&M
- Home Bargains
